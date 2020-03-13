Masters postponement could bring a revenue pause to the local economy

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the immediate postponement of the Masters, the local economy will have to embrace the pause in revenue the decision brings.

Some business leaders agree postponing the tournament is the best possible scenario, whereas a full cancellation would've been detrimental.

However, a postponement has never happened before.

"The primary driver for the decision is the health and well-being of patrons attending the Masters as well as the local community," Dr. Philip Coule said

Coule is the chief medical officer of Augusta University Health. He and a group of medical experts have been working with Augusta National since the coronavirus began to unfold.

"With the world coming to town, it's only reasonable to believe someone would bring this disease with them," he said. "We need a bit of a pause in order to help the health system and the public health infrastructure better prepare for this disease."

That pause means a pause in the local economy for at least the next of couple months.

"We still believe we will have that wonderful economic impact that we normally see the first part of April. We now just see it at a later date," Shelly Blackburn of Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

According to Blackburn, hotels are already seeing that. But she says the occupancy will be down significantly for the next few weeks

"People are mostly positive, the majority of the hotels are reporting that the guests that are calling in are asking to reschedule," Blackburn said.

Then what about the money that restaurants spent ahead of time to stock up on supplies? Many local businesses won't get that usual tournament revenue boost that the Masters brings.

"Ultimately, I think this is probably the best possible scenario given the current situation," Blackburn said.

For some, the postponement is better than no Masters at all. The new question now is when the tournament will be rescheduled.

Dr. Coule says based on China's response to the coronavirus, it could take a three to six month timeframe to possibly get a handle on the condition of coronavirus in the U.S.

