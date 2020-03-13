Masters Coronavirus Fallout: Third-party ticket sites have dropped tickets to the Masters

Friday, March 13, 2020

At least two third-party tickets websites appear to have dropped all tickets for sale for the Masters. (Source: Vivid Seats)

StubHub and Vivid Seats both say "no tickets available" when searching for the event.

Masters tickets on the third-party market fetch thousands of dollars.

Over on SeatGeek, tickets are still listed over $1,000 for an individual day and over $10,000 for a four-day pass.

The Augusta National Golf Club postponed all events related to the Masters, including the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals.

