New date, no problem: homeowners start accommodating for fall Masters

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Instead of a spring bonus, people who rent their homes during the Masters will just have to wait a few more months until the tournament comes around in November.

But even those who won’t be available to rent their homes in November agree - a Masters in the fall is better than no Masters at all.

For some home renters like Don Edmunds, a new Masters date means -- scrambling to try to make everything work.

"I went and looked at my work calendar and I do have a conflict that week that I cannot be out of town," Don Edmunds, an Augusta resident, said. "Obviously, we still want to rent it of course, because the income is good, but now I’ve got to find a place to stay."

But people like Don are actually in the minority of what most people feel, according to Glen Bynum of Champion Home Rentals.

"Just guessing now, at least 80 percent of my homeowners that I’ve heard from - and customers - are coming back in November," Bynum said.

In fact, for his business, things might work out better than usual.

"It also gives the homeowners that did not successfully lease a second chance. Now we have six extra months to find customers for their homes," Bynum said.

But due to the current state of the economy, Bynum predicts, a Masters in November might not look the same.

"The new bookings we’re going to receive from now until the November Masters aren’t going to be the customary companies that come here," he said. "The Fortune 500 companies. Because they’re taking a huge financial hit right now."

And he also predicts Augusta will see a Masters with fewer foreign travelers this year, not only because of the economic downturn but also because of the uncertainty about travel across the country.

"I think a lot of new bookings are going to be people that are smaller companies that the dream of coming to the Masters is finally going to become affordable," Bynum said. "I think homeowners are going to have to get used to the idea that they’re not getting the rates that they’re accustomed to."

But November or April, price cuts or not, Augusta with a Masters is better than Augusta without.

"You'll see the Masters in its green glory as opposed to its colorful glory but I think it’ll be fine," Bynum said.

