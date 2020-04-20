Mass concert brings donations to Golden Harvest Food Bank for COVID-19 cause

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Because of coronavirus, calls to Golden Harvest Food Bank for help have tripled in the last month. The food bank turned to the community for help -- and the community turned to music.

Food banks across the nation help people every day, get food and supplies they need.

Golden Harvest Food Bank helps serve 25 counties in the two-state area. With the growing need for people in the area who are impacted by the coronavirus, the food bank asked the community for some help to continue to help others.

And sometimes, the best way to spread a message is through a song.

"We have never really seen any kind of support like that," Christina Alexander, communications coordinator for Golden Harvest Food Bank said.

Musicians from all over, played in a special concert Saturday for donations to support local food banks across the country. From $1 donations to thousand-dollar donations, the calls came pouring in.

"The phones rang nonstop for about an hour and a half. People could barely even breathe between the phone calls and it was just this amazing outpouring of support from the community," Alexander said.

In all, the alone concert raised $50,000 dollars for the cause.

"It raised more than 182k meals for us so that we can feed hungry families who are struggling across the CSRA," Alexander said.

But the donations didn't stop when the concert did.

"I received a call today that a donor in Columbia County wanted to just about match that with a $50,000 gift," Amy Breitmann, executive director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, said.

That's $100,000 total, which equals nearly 400,000 meals.

"To be able to see us call to the community because we need you and you need us, and to just see that circle continue is amazing," Alexander said.

The food bank has also gotten donations from local businesses and corporations. Since the pandemic started, they've given out more than 1.1 million meals.

And they say no matter what happens in the coming weeks, they're going to continue to feed the community.

If you would like to help or donate to Golden Harvest Food Bank, visit www.goldenharvest.org for more information.

