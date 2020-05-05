MasksNow: local workers helping out, one mask at a time

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most people have no idea the work that goes into creating masks. In fact, local sheet metal workers are creating the little piece of metal that goes around the nose -- and proving how a small job can make a huge difference.

Sara Mohr is not a seamstress.

"I'm going a little stir crazy, but this helps. It's why I got involved. I'm like, I have M.S., I know I can't go anywhere, this I can do, I can help people in this way," Mohr said.

But when the pandemic hit, she picked up her needle and thread and joined the MasksNow movement.

"It started off as just a few people and now we have thousands all over the nation that are helping local communities," Mohr said.

She's from Aiken, but she coordinates demand across the state -- that includes finding the materials to make the masks.

"Who would've thought you would've ever needed to have this and had it cut," Mohr said.

It's a little piece of metal that seals the mask around the nose.

"Something so small can mean so much, it can be lifesaving," Terry Steward, Local Union 399 president, said.

That's when these local sheet metal workers, many of them furloughed, took to their tools and went to work -- on their own dime.

"We're stacking them in little bundles like this and shipping them out in manilla envelopes based on the need," James Hall, business manager at Smart Local 399, said.

The need stretched across the country, and soon, sheet metal, air, rail, and transportation workers across the country pitched in.

In South Carolina, they've shipped out more than 20,000. In Georgia -- more than 60,000.

"The world has made such an effort to come together and really fight this thing. It's really an honor and a pleasure to be this small part of it," Steward said.

MasksNow needs seamstresses, distributers, and callers. If you would like to help them, you text 'MASK' to 50409​ or visit masksnow.org

