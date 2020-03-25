Mask donations flow in for hospitals after call to the public

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) – As healthcare workers continue to battle on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, they are now getting help from the outside.

The coronavirus pandemic has exerted large amounts of supplies from Georgia hospitals over the past month.

The hospitals made a call out to the community, asking anyone if they had medical supplies that could help prevent a shortage. And that call was heard.

Each day this week, the institutions have received donations of N-95 masks from businesses. The masks are essential for each hospital in the CRSA, so medical workers can continue to work safely.

“We are stockpiling, doing sort of a grassroots effort to acquire the N-95 masks from resources in the community,” Ginger Chew of University Health Care Foundation said.

E-Z-GO heard the hospitals’ call to the public and found an extra pallet of these N-95 masks in their paint room. The company is donating 4,000 to four local hospitals.

“We thought about, you know, do we give all of our masks and run the risk that we can't replenish?” James Pennoyer, CFO EZ-GO Augusta, said. “But, we thought it's much more important to get these out into the community."

University Hospital is getting one thousand for their stockpile, as the workers wait for their own supply orders to be filled.

"I know that we will need them all. It's not at crisis point yet, but we don't want to get there,” Chew said.

But to Chew, help with supplies can be settled. But hospitals also need financial help.

“We are committed to paying their in-home childcare costs and we don't know how long this crisis will stay in this area,” Chew said. “We want to keep those workers where we need them most and that's at the hospital."

Simply, as these hospitals take care of us -- we can take care of them in return. They still need more.

“University Hospital is incredibly grateful for the way everybody is stepping up,” Chew said.

And as the pandemic continues, hospitals and medicare providers encourage the donations to continue.

As the hospital can't use homemade masks, they encourage anyone making homemade masks to donate them to other organizations.

If anyone would like to offer financial help or have N-95 masks to donate, people can contact the University Health Foundation at foundation@uh.org or by calling 706-667-0030.

