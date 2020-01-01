Martinez woman gets national attention for top-of-the-line pill holders

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One local woman is serving a need you may have never realized is even there.

Chris Boerner came up with the idea for high quality and durable pill holders, and in the last few years, she's been featured in Vogue and Forbes. A medical diagnosis at age 14 changed her life forever.

"I have an autoimmune disease it's called My. Gravis and I have to take medication every couple of hours for it," Boerner said.

She had no clue that the diagnosis would lead her to start her own company years later.

"When I was first diagnosed my dad gave me a pill holder that I kept with me for years and years and years, and I assumed everyone probably had beautiful high-quality pill holders to keep their medication with them."

She quickly realized that was not the case.

"It turns out they didn't. Most of it was junk imported from overseas that broke and was plastic, so I saw a real opportunity to create something that was really high quality, manufactured in the US and really functional and beautiful for people too."

In 2013, Cielo Pill Holders were born. Boerner started selling them on her own website, then on Amazon when they started promoting her product. Boerner has been interviewed by Forbes, Vogue, and she was even invited to speak at Amazon's conferences.

"They invited me to speak at their first-ever Women's Entrepreneur Conference in Seattle."

Today she's inspiring women and entrepreneurs all over to chase their dreams.

"We as women and we as people are living in such an amazing time where you can be an entrepreneur, you can have an idea, and you can actually make it happen," Boerner tells us.

All while making a difference in many people's lives.

"The idea between these pill holders is that it's super simple and it fits in your life wherever you are, so no matter where you are when you need your medication, it should just be there with you."

Cielo Pill Holders makes products for many different types of medications, and a portion of the profit from each pill holder sold goes towards autoimmune disease research.

