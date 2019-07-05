Teen missing, ran away before with older man

Friday, July 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies need your help to find this teen who has been missing for four days now. Jennifer Coffey was last seen at her home on Patrick Street in Martinez. She was wearing a turquoise shirt, pink gym shorts, and black tennis shoes.

News 12 learned today that her family believes she ran off with an older man but this wouldn’t be the first time.

This is 40-year-old Toby Justin Pittman. He was arrested on a number of charges last year when Jennifer was only 14. Now, Jennifer is gone again and this time, her family is even more desperate.

Jennifer Coffey just graduated from the 8th grade.

“She just needs to be a teenager and enjoy everyday things,” said Michelle Masters, her aunt.

But instead of spending the summer with her family, they say she left home.

“She doesn't have a car. She doesn't even have a driver's license or ID. She doesn't drive,” said Masters.

They worry an older man picked her up.

“She's been known to…I mean this isn't the first time she's done it. And so we believe that this is the track that she's taken,” said Masters.

Jennifer wasn't allowed to have a cell phone though her family thinks she secretly bought one and had a secret profile on a dating site.

“She has a plenty of fish account that we found. She has a few aliases on Instagram on Facebook,” said Masters.

Since Monday, her family has spent every day searching for her.

“We got together on Tuesday, printed flyers, and started just mass passing out flyers,” said Masters.

But with no luck, panic is starting to set in.

“Desperation. Anybody in the U.S. understands the first 24 to 48 hours is very important when a child is missing,” said Masters.

Runaway or not, they think Jennifer is in danger.

“He could decide that he doesn't want her around anymore and hurt her or kill her,” said Masters.

The family told News 12 they've had a few leads but nothing has panned out. Right now, they say they're waiting on a search warrant so deputies can hack into her phone and maybe find her. But they hope someone that is watching right now has seen her and will call the police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 541-2800.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.