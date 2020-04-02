Marsy's Law for Georgia calls on sheriffs to notify victims of inmates released due to COVID-19

Thursday, April 2, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Marsy's Law for Georgia is working with the Georgia Sheriffs' Association to send letters to Georgia's sheriffs asking them to continue to notify crime victims of the impending or early release of inmates due to COVID-19.

Passed by Georgia voters in November 2018, Marsy's Law for Georgia requires that crime victims are provided with timely notice of any release, escape or death of the accused, if the accused is in custody or on supervision at the time of death.

The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles had begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release due to COVID-19.

Should Georgia Sheriff's Offices decide this a necessary course of action to take, Marsy's Law for Georgia is asking for reassurances that every effort will be made to notify the victims of the inmates' release.

"We are proud of our law enforcement during this time of crisis, and we want to encourage them to ensure the interests of victims are also considered before deciding to release inmates," Brad Alexander, partner - Impact Public Affairs, on behalf of Marsy's Law for Georgia, Marsy's Law for Georgia, said in the release. "We believe practicing social distancing and quarantine are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but sheriffs also need to understand that there are victims who could be put in dangerous or life-threatening situations during this time."

About Marsy’s Law

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail.

In an effort to honor his sister, Dr. Nicholas has made it his life’s mission to give victims and their family’s constitutional protections and equal rights.

