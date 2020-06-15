Marching through the right to protest in North Augusta

Monday, June 15, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

Not only does the North Augusta city council support the protest, but they're ready to update the rules altogether. (Source: WRDW)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The North Augusta city council unanimously voted to accept a permit for its first Black Lives Matter protest during a meeting tonight. Not only does the council support the protest, but they're ready to update the rules altogether.

This will be North Augusta's first protest since the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. Just like other local cities, event organizers are required to get approval before protesting. It's a rule North Augusta city councilmembers are now reconsidering.

"We want to show support for those black lives out there and to stand against any type of injustice in our nation." Brandy Mitchell, the Unity North Augusta protest organizer, said.

It's a basic first amendment right -- the right to protest.

"I feel like this something that we shouldn't have to vote on...," Mitchell said.

And it's an issue she feels is worth cutting through some red tape.

"Right now, it's just kind of a technicality at this point," she said.

In North Augusta, protest permits have been in the city bylaws for 50 years -- and they ask for 15-days advanced notice. There are no fees for a permit, but city leaders still feel like it's time for a change.

"Our city code has not been updated, parts of it, since 1970," Eric Presnell of the North Augusta city council, said.

And Presnell believes requiring these permits is an outdated ordinance, that violates a basic first amendment right.

"As long as it's peaceful, no. People shouldn't have to get permits and that is something that I think we are going to look at," he said.

But in Augusta, it's an opposite sentiment. Earlier this month, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced they'll start enforcing protest permits for gatherings larger than 50 people. Protestors have to give a 30 days advance notice and hire special-duty deputies at a rate of up to $25 per hour. They say it's all to ensure safety at events.

Another thing discussed at tonight's meeting was the fate of the Merriweather monument in Downtown North Augusta. There's no official word on if that monument will be removed, but city councilmembers say they are listening to what the public has to say.

That protest approved tonight will be Saturday at 5:00 p.m. It will start at the North Augusta Municipal Building with a march, and end at the Merriweather monument with a demonstration. The event organizer says this event will be peaceful and family-friendly.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.