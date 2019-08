Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Christians in Media, a group of local media professionals, will host the fifth annual March for Jesus Saturday.

The event begins with a walk to the Commons to "celebrate the unity shared by those who follow Jesus Christ."

This will be the fifth year the event is held, and thousands have participated throughout the past four years.

