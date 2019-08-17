March for Jesus brings thousands together in unity

Saturday, August 17, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands flooded downtown Augusta on Saturday morning for the March for Jesus.

Churches across the CSRA took to Broad Street in unity. They marched from Curtis Baptist Church to Augusta Common--where they gathered to sing and pray for the city.

"There was so many cultures represented here today," said Buster Brown, Whole Life Ministries. "We were all in unity and one. Nobody was fighting. No one was bickering. No one was pointing fingers at one another."

It's the fifth annual March for Jesus in Augusta. With recent violence in the downtown area, many saw this year as a chance to stand up.

"We believe as we are walking down the street," said Dorothy Spaulding, event organizer. "We are pushing back the darkness. We are claiming the streets for Jesus."

Those in attendance also prayed for city leaders to make wise decisions for the CSRA. They say they deserve the community's support despite divisions.

"They are our fellow servants," said Stephanie Washington, who attended the event for the first time. "They hold a position of leadership. They need our prayers. The Scripture commands us to pray for our leaders."

Washington thinks it's something everyone in our nation should see.

"It was just beautiful seeing everyone come together, putting away their differences just for today and for a moment to focus on what brings us together," Washington said.

But, March for Jesus is not just an event for those in Augusta. Musical acts and dancers came from across the world.

"Last Call came in from Bermuda," Spaulding said. "The dancers came in from Oklahoma. We have singers from Branson, Missouri and from Atlanta, some cruise ship singers are here."

Organizers hope the joy showed on Saturday morning is felt across the community. They say it's a lesson for our nation as well.

"Love for your brother," Washington said. "No matter whether you are a believer or nonbeliever in Christ. There's something within us that draws us to one another in love."

Organizers say they are already planning for next year's event. They hope it's an even larger turnout.