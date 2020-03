(WRDW/WAGT) -- As COVID-19 cases around the country continue to grow, we're getting an opportunity to take a look and just where the pandemic is spreading the most.

Gray Television's Investigate TV team has been combing through the data from Johns Hopkins University and getting a more visual look at COVID-19.

Using the map below, you can take a county-by-county look at the pandemic's spread.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.