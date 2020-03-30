'Many lives will be saved': ANGC, Community Foundation donate $2 million in response to COVID-19

Monday, March 30, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC 26 at 12

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club, along with the Community Foundation of the CSRA announced a $2 million response to the coronavirus in the local area.

It is a donation that AU Health believes will save lives.

“We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years," Chairman Fred Ridley of Augusta National said, in a statement.

Augusta University's $1 million portion of the donation will go towards increasing testing to 1,000 or more people a day. Currently, AU can only collect specimen of around 100 people per day, and only 70 of those actually run through tests. Overcoming that number gap can be a huge benefit to the public.

“There’s no question that through the generosity of Augusta National Golf Club in collaboration with the Community Foundation many, many lives will be saved," Dr. Brooks Keel of Augusta University said.

Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer of AU Health, said, "This will be some of the highest testing capability in this region of the southeast."​

Dr. Coule says quicker testing can help AU scale back their use of personal protective equipment, and an earlier diagnosis prevents the spread.

"Knowing that early is a completely different message than, 'you might have this disease so you should be cautious or you should isolate yourself at home'," Coule said.

AU says they will start doing drive-thru testing at Christenberry Fieldhouse soon, but continue to grow their telemedicine app with a goal to serve people across the state.

The Community Foundation of the CSRA will be giving their $1 million piece to small businesses and nonprofits trying to stay afloat.

"So, helping understand what exactly our nonprofits are doing and then figuring ways that we can get those resources in place where they can’t get the resources elsewhere," Shell Berry of the Community Foundation for CSRA said.

These donations will work to keep the local economy and the community alive.

If you are a small business or nonprofit in need, the Community Foundation of the CSRA encourages people to visit their website and fill out an application. The foundation hopes to begin making grants as early as the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.