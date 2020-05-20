Many Kroger stores in GA, SC extending hours

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger is changing its store and fuel center hours for Georgia and South Carolina stores in an effort to give more time to shoppers.

On Sunday, May 24, many stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. or midnight. Other stores will go back to opening for 24 hours.

To check your store, log on to Kroger's website and type in your zip code for the closest stores.

However, social distancing efforts will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"The safety of our customers and associates remains our top priority. Kroger will continue to maintain protective measures established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.