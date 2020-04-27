Many CSRA restaurants are not re-opening regardless of new COVID-19 orders

Monday, April 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Re-opening is happening across the CSRA as restaurants and cafes are allowing dining-in, but with new restrictions in place. We’re talking fewer tables and fewer seating options.

Still, we’re mostly seeing places opting out of re-opening for now.

But Gene Gurley of Sunshine Bakery has his own mixed reception for his re-opening.

“Probably should’ve waited statewide a little longer, to have at least a week's worth of decrease in cases,” Gurley said. “I don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet, but it is legal to open the dining room and like I said, we’re doing it minimally.”

Sunshine Bakery has been around for 74 years and they want 74 more, so he says they probably couldn’t afford holding off much longer

“We’re bringing in enough to get by,” Gurley said. “We’re doing it safely, sanitizing every time people come and go. And we’re doing it so we can have some money coming in.”

Money flow is a problem for Walter Clay too. Between his two Augusta restaurants, he laid off 75 employees.

“So that was traumatic,” Clay said.That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

But the Surrey Center staple—French Market Grille—still won't re-open for dine in he says.

“My sister is the ICU manager for the nurse COVID unit, and when she tells me there is no longer a waiting list for her floor, which has 24 beds in it, then we’ll start considering that it’s safe in Augusta,” Clay said.

In the meantime, the company is making meals for their furloughed employees and providing financial assistance when possible.

And back in the heart of town, Broad Street is littered with signs that still read “to-go only” or “curbside pick-up.” Only a handful of restaurants are opting for dine-in.

Nacho Mama’s owner Barry Blackston says his restaurant will not be one of them.

“We play it by ear and listen to the doctors,” Blackston said.

“I think we’re going to wait a few more weeks. The curve has been flattened some but it needs to remain flat for longer, I think.”

Restaurants say regardless of what they decide and when, they want to choose the safest option for them.

For spots reopened, safety looks like masks, blocked off areas, fewer customers, fewer employees on shifts, and minimizing contact when serving.

For the owners who have yet to re-open, they say they’ll reevaluate weekly.

About a dozen restaurants told us they’re waiting to see how things go with the currently re-opened ones. Even so, any restaurant that offers dine-in must follow new guidelines. If they don’t, they face a fine or closure.

