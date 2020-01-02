Man's 'suspicious' death now under investigation as a homicide

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 52-year-old man whose body was found on Bayvale Road is now a homicide investigation.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office says the autopsy report on Dwayne Lane returned and is now under investigation is a homicide.

Lane's body was found on Dec. 30 at around 4:48 a.m. He was pronounced dead a short time late.

At first, the case was under investigation as a "suspicious death."

The case is now in its early stages.

