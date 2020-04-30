Manhunt underway in Grovetown for man wanted in burglary, aggravated assault case

Thursday, April 30, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A manhunt is underway in Columbia County for a man wanted in a burglary and aggravated assault case.

According to Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, the man was seen in the area of 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenues and Dorn Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall and 175 pounds wearing a black shirt inside out. He is not believed to be armed.

A perimeter has been set up in the area and K-9’s are being utilized, Jones said.

