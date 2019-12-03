Manatee Cow-Calf Pair Rescued in Savannah River

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (Dec. 3, 2019) – Conservation agencies and other organizations teamed up with officials at the Imperial Sugar plant to rescue a manatee and her calf from the Savannah River back on Friday.



With cooling air temperatures the manatees had been using the area around the plant's warm water discharge as a refuge. The Imperial Sugar plant had scheduled maintenance planned, but held off to keep the warm water flowing until rescuers arrived. That rescue ended up being a little more challenging due the low tide and deep mud.



According to the press release, "The cow manatee, weighing 1,530 pounds, and her 425-pound male calf were netted and transported to SeaWorld in Orlando, FL. Both were in good condition Monday (the calf started nursing as soon as the manatees arrived at SeaWorld)."

The rescue on Friday came only three days after another manatee cow and her calf needed to rescued from a tidal pond on a St. Simons Island golf course.

