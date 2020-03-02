Man with domestic violence warrant arrested following stand-off with DPS

Monday, March 2, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man with a warrant for domestic violence was arrested after holding a woman and her two children in their apartment at gun point, officials say.

On Sunday, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers got a call about a disturbance involving a domestic fight with an weapon, according to an incident report.

The caller, the report said, told police that she heard a noise in the apartment above and when she went to complain, a man opened the door and pointed a gun at her.

The report said police attempted to do a wellness check on the woman and her two children that were believed to be inside the apartment but there was no response. They were told that the suspect, Tyree Penn, had an active warrant for his arrest and evaded police once before at the same address.

An officer, the report said, heard rustling at an open window at the back of the building, and requested more units to the scene. The woman opened the door with her two children and were relocated to a safe area.

The suspect was found hiding under a comforter in the bedroom, the report said, along with a black pistol underneath him.

DPS officers also said they found another person's ID on Penn, who repeatedly told them they "had the wrong guy."

However, according to the report, the victim confirmed the man was Penn.

According to the report, the victim said Penn forced his way into the apartment with two guns and began searching the apartment with the idea of someone else being there with her. Penn also took the victims' phones so she and her children could not call the police. When he learned the police arrived to the complex, Penn tried to find a place to hide while the victim took the opportunity to grab her children and let law enforcement inside.

Penn was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, kidnapping, unlawful neglect of a child and firearm charges.

