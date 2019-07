Thursday, July 11, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the McDuffie County Coroner, a man with Alzheimer's was found dead in the woods.

79-year-old James Roberts went missing today and after a search, deputies found him a couple of hundred feet past the woodline from his home.

There appears to be no foul play, but they are sending him to the GBI Crime lab tomorrow for an autopsy.