AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Terry Polek, 44, was found on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Polek was reported missing on March 3 after he walked to the store at the corner of Central Avenue and Heard Avenue.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office appreciates the efforts to locate Polek.

