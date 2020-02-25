Man wanted on carjacking, assault charges in Augusta

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection to a carjacking.

It happened on Feb. 19th on the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road.

Investigators believe Anthony Paul Gormley was involved in the incident, and he's wanted on charges of carjacking, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

Gormley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

