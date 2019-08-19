Man wanted in Wagener armed robbery arrested in Hampton County

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is in custody after deputies say he robbed a convenience store with a gun.

Deputies say James Herman Hammond robbed Harry's Convenience Store on Main Street on Aug. 13th. He was arrested in Hampton County for grand larceny, and he is awaiting transfer to Aiken County.

When deputies arrived on the 13th, the store clerk said the suspect, who has been identified at Hammond, 46, grabbed her and threatened her with a knife while demanding money.

Hammond allegedly released the victim when another customer was approaching.