Man wanted in GA deputy’s death arrested in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say a man wanted in connection with the death of a Long County, Georgia deputy is in custody.

Jerry Johnathan Englum, 22, of Ridgeland, was arrested Thursday night in a week-long operation by multiple agencies, sheriff’s spokesman Shalane Lowes said.

Authorities arrested Englum on an active warrant for vehicular homicide issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say Englum led authorities on an early-morning pursuit that that began in Ludowici, Georgia on Jan. 23. Long County Deputy Shelton Whiteman, 44, was helping Ludowici Police when Whiteman’s patrol vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. EMS took Whiteman to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Lowes said.

Englum was arrested without incident, Lowes said.

The U.S. Marshal Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walterboro Police Department worked together in the arrest.

He was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending extradition to GBI agents, Lowes said.

