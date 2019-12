Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.

The robbery happened Sunday at Walton Way and Fleming Avenue, in Augusta.

The man in the photograph is wanted by deputies in connection to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

