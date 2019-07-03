Man wanted for two separate rapes in Augusta

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on rape charges.

Travis McNeal is wanted for a rape that happened on the 3400 block of Milledgeville Road in October of 2016, as well as another rape that happened on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road in December of 2018.

McNeil is 5'6" and weighs about 156 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

