Man wanted for assault, rape captured, officials say

Thursday, August 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man accused of a rape and assault has been arrested and formally charged.

Randell Willie Wright was wanted Wednesday for aggravated assault and rape in an incident on the 3300 block of Thames Place. They say two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

We're told one of the victims' injuries is severe.

Wright has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of rape, and two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

