Man wanted for arson in Emanuel County

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators are on the hunt for a 20-year-old Emanuel County man who they say set a fire.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, Wyatt Kincaid Rodriguez set a fire at a two-story home in Wadley on Tuesday.

The home suffered moderate damage and was believed to be started outside.

“Rodriguez was last seen in the Wadley area and is believed to be hiding out somewhere in Emanuel County,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a statement. “If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-7538. It is very important that this man is apprehended quickly.”

