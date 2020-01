Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies believe was involved in an assault.

Investigators say Antonio Wideman is wanted for aggravated assault in an incident on the 200 block of Telfair Street Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.