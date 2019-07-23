Man wanted for Wylie Drive murder arrested in Atlanta

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The 31-year-old Richmond County man wanted in connection with a murder on Wylie Drive has been arrested in Atlanta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Robert Hale was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Hale was wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Antonio Perry. We are told Hale also has a number of outstanding warrants.

Perry was shot on Sunday and died at 5:40 a.m., the Coroner's Office says.

