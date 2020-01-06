Man wanted for Delaware child's rape arrested in South Carolina

Monday, Jan. 6, 2019

(AP) -- Federal authorities in South Carolina have arrested a wanted man accused of raping a child in Delaware nine years ago.

A Dover Police Department statement says 34-year-old Juan Hernandez was taken into custody in Beaufort County, South Carolina, on Thursday. He had been wanted since 2018, and awaits extradition back to Delaware.

The police statement said that in March 2011, a then-6-year-old child reported to a school therapist that Hernandez had raped her.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez's arrest in October 2018.

Police didn't comment further on the 7-year gap between the accusation and Hernandez's arrest.

