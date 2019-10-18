Man turns in old phone at GameStop, gets caught with possible child pornography

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Evans man is under arrest after getting a new iPhone.

An incident report says Joseph Tyler Conn, 26, turned his old iPhone into the Grovetown GameStop location. When the employee went to clear and reformat the phone, the report says he found videos with possible child pornography.

The employee told his manager, then called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Conn was arrested and charged with computer pornography on Friday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.