Man sought for questioning in 82-year-old woman's murder in October 2019

Monday, March 23, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County investigators are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an October 2019 murder.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Michael Wright is being sought for questioning in the death of 82-year-old Elizabeth Thompson.

Thomson, a blind woman, was found dead in her home on Kennedy Drive on Oct. 15, 2019.

Investigators later arrested 22-year-old Andrew Dawson and charged him in connection to Thompson's murder.

Authorities said an Xbox One and Xbox mini card were stolen. The items were valued at $550.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Shane R. Van Dyke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1178 or 821-1020.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.