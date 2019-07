Thursday, July 18, 2019

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to the Allendale Police Department, a man was shot outside of a home on the 300 block of Mixon Street.

The victim was struck several times and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Officials do not have anyone in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Department at 803-584-2178 or call their Tip Line @ 803-584-4357.

We will have more information on this story as it is still developing.