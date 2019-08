Friday, August 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are looking for suspects following a shooting on Fayetteville Drive Friday night.

They victim was walking outside when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been hit in the leg. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The incident happened around 9:30 at Azalea Apartments.

