Man fatally shot behind Pizza Hut on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they responded to the rear of Pizza Hut on Wrightsboro Road near Highland Avenue in reference to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. That's when they found the male victim who had been shot.

RCSO says the victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center ER where he died from his injuries.

Suspect information is not available at this time. Check back in for updates as we follow this developing story.