Man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years following murder of girlfriend, incident in court

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man found guilty in the death of his girlfriend has been sentenced after an active court day.

Larry Perry was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 60-year-old Geraldine Sharp, as well as 20 additional years for aggravated assault.. Investigators tell News 12 Perry was Sharp's boyfriend.

During the sentencing hearing, Sharp's daughter was upset and ran to Perry to get to him. That's when a deputy grabbed the woman to stop her and other family members also charged at Perry.

During the struggle between a deputy and a second family member, the deputy was hit in the back of the head and multiple people fell to the ground.

The family was removed from the courtroom.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.