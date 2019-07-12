Man sentenced in sister's murder on condition he receive mental health treatment

Friday, July 12, 2019

Sonny Kim, 19, has been sentenced in the death of his sister Ashley. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in the death of his sister three years ago.

Now-19-year-old Sonny Kim was arrested in 2016 after he shot his 23-year-old sister Ashley Kim multiple times. Ashley Kim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe his original plan was to kill his stepfather, mother, and sister, and commit suicide, in that order, but his family has maintained since the start that something had been mentally wrong with him at the time.

Kim pleaded guilty but mentally ill to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm Friday.

The judge presiding sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole, on the condition he receives mental health treatment while incarcerated.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.