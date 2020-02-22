Man saves dog after house goes up in flames on Wooten Rd.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire & EMA says one person was injured after a fire on Wooten Rd. this morning.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Wooten Rd. Officials say firefighters worked to control and put out the fire.

They say there was one male living in the home. He was able to make it out, but did suffer some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the homeowner even went back inside to force a door open to save his dog.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.