Man robbed on his front porch in Appling, search is on for 2 suspects

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was walking onto in front porch on Lakeside Drive in Appling when two black men approached him from behind and forced him to the ground.

Deputies say the suspects searched his pockets and demanded money, but it seems they did not have weapons.

"The first suspect has close-cut hair, a mustache, and held the victim to the ground. The second suspect has dreadlocks and facial hair," said a post by the sheriff's office.

One of the suspects went on to enter the homeowner's car and take money from inside.

A witness says the men may have been driving a brown Hyundai SUV or van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 706-541-2800.

