Man rescued from Washington Road water tower

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they have rescued a man who climbed the water tower by Augusta National on Washington Road.

Officials say they responded to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night where they found a man on top of the water tower threatening to jump.

Augusta Fire and Emergency Management says firefighters and RCSO deputies were successful in negotiating the man's surrender. They say he has been taken into custody and transported for a mental evaluation. The man will be charged with criminal trespass, according to RCSO officials.

