Man picked for James Brown mural withdraws from project due to previous child molestation charges

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man tasked with bringing a James Brown mural to the Garden City has withdrawn from the project after the city discovered he had been previously charged with child molestation.

Brian Stewart withdrew from the project on Tuesday after the city found out about the charges.

The charges stem from a 2001 case.

As a result, the city will work with the Greater Augusta Arts Council to help find another artist.

News 12 previously reported the mural artwork was approved during a Dec. 3rd commission meeting. The city voted to cover whatever expenses an art grant may not be able to cover.

During last week's commission meeting, the arts council told city leaders they applied for a grant in the sum of $20,000. The council expects approval of that grant to come in January 2020. Commission voted to fund the remaining balance once the project's price is officially determined.

The mural is set to be painted on the building at the corner of Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard.

We're told the owner of the building is still on board for the James Brown Mural project.

