Deputies looking for a missing man with schizophrenia

Saturday, May 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person with schizophrenia.

Deputies say 57-year-old Ronald Upshaw was last seen on Saturday on the 2600 block of Richmond Hill Rd.

They say Upshaw suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen wearing a blue and white stripe shirt.

If you have any information on Ronald Upshaw please contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds (706) 821-1456 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706)821-1020.