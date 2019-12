Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, 31-year-old Jermaine Sims has died after a shooting on Watkins Street Sunday.

Sims was taken to AUMC after deputies found him injured on the 200 block of Watkins Street.

He was pronounced dead just after 1:00 a.m. Monday.

