Man killed in Aiken officer-involved shooting identified

Thursday, June 4, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified a 44-year-old man that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Gregory Hallback was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. following the shooting. Hallback's body is scheduled to have an autopsy in Newberry later Thursday.

Three Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Investigators said deputies were called to Old Country Road around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday following a disturbance. Once they arrived, they say Hallback ran to the back of the property and pointed two guns at the deputies.

The deputies, according to officials, opened fire, striking Hallback. Deputies at the scene attempting to prolong Hallback's life until EMS arrived. Hallback was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Per protocol, SLED is investigating the incident.

