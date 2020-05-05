92-year-old man killed by his own tractor in Edgefield County

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man was killed by his tractor in Edgefield County, authorities confirmed.

Authorities confirmed the fatal accident on McCreight Street, which in the Johnston area. Law enforcement officials said apparently the man was working with his tractor, preparing to do some farming, when he was hit by the tractor.

According to the coroner, the man was identified as 92-year old Charlie Derrick. He was pronounced dead about 8:30 a.m.

