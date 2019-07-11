Man indicted on multiple charges after holding children hostage during standoff

Thursday, July 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is facing assault charges, among others, after deputies say he held children hostage during a standoff involving SWAT.

Marcus Dante Gifford was arrested after the incident in April when Richmond County deputies showed up to his home to execute a warrant.

Once it was confirmed that Gifford was inside of the residence, they asked him to come outside but he refused. Investigators learned that Gifford was in possession of a firearm and refused to allow two children, ages two-years-old and two-months-old, to leave the residence.

The SWAT team quickly responded and began negotiations. Gifford released the children separately but continued to make threats towards deputies. He fired several shots at them when they attempted to enter the residence.

Gifford has been indicted and is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and false imprisonment.

