UPDATE: 68-year-old man killed in single car crash, fire in Burke County

Monday, February 3, 2020

UPDATE: 10:44 p.m.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office tells News 12 the man involved a single vehicle crash has died.

68-year-old Gregory Calvin Wilson passed away at Burke Medical Center.

Deputies say it appears Wilson had a medical emergency, causing him to leave the road way. He was an employee at Plant Vogtle.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is in serious condition after a single vehicle crash in Burke County.

Deputies responded to Jack Delaigle Road near Highway 23 with a report of a vehicle crash and possible vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle in a ditch, on fire, with an unresponsive individual inside.

Fire/EMS Lieutenant Kyle Tiller, Private Bretty Ivey and Deputy Brittany Nelson worked together to gain entry and quickly remove the driver from the vehicle.

They performed lifesaving measures and took him to the hospital in serious condition. We're told his friends and family have been notified.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking to keep this individual in your thoughts and prayers.

