Man found with severe head injury, sheriff's office looking for information

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a 52-year-old man was found with a head injury.

Richard Dougherty was found with a head injury on the 2000 block of Broad Street on June 10 at approximately 5:40 a.m. Dougherty is not expected to fully recover from his injuries and is not able to tell police what happened to him.

Anyone with information about the incident, please contact Investigator Josh Anderson at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

